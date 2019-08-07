Share with friends











Pamela Arnold Garfield, 68, of Valdosta, passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2019. She was born in Sikeston, MO on August 13, 1950 to Shirley Jean Hadlock and the late Bill Arnold. She enjoyed ballroom dancing, scuba diving, and motorcycle riding with her husband of 35 years, William. Her first passion was her relationship with Christ and was a very influential Christian. She deeply loved her husband, children, and grandchildren and will continue to do so. She will be deeply, ardently, and eternally missed by her husband and family here in the States and her Christian family around the world.



Mrs. Garfield is survived by her mother Shirley Jean Hadlock of Valdosta, her husband William S. Garfield, of Valdosta; her children Natalie (Chaise) Dunlap, of St. Louis, MO, Jake (Marcie) McSpadden, of Valdosta, and Josh (Tracy) McSpadden, of Salem, AL; her eight grandchildren Nicholas Eli McSpadden, Elizabeth Diana McSpadden, Alyssa Faith McSpadden, Kaylee Lynn McSpadden, Aniah Grace McSpadden, Austin McSpadden, Brady McSpadden, Cailyn Dunlap. She was preceded in death by her father.

A memorial service for Mrs. Garfield will be held on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at New Covenant Church with Pastor Mike Wells officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10-11 a.m. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane.