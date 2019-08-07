Share with friends











Michael Louis Nargi, 104, of Valdosta died on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at South GA Medical Center after a short illness. He was born in Stamford, CT on March 1, 1915 to the late Dominic Louis Nargi and Maria Sullo Nargi. Mr. Nargi was Manager of the Press Room at Conde Nast Publications, a member of St. John The Evangelist Church and was extremely devoted to his family.



He is survived by four sons and three daughters in law, Ronald and Ellen Nargi of Stuart, FL, Robert Nargi, Edward and Janice Nargi and Michael, Jr. and Charlene Nargi all of Valdosta, eighteen grandchildren, fifty four great grandchildren and five great great grandchildren. Mr. Nargi was preceded in death by his wife of seventy eight years, Theresa Vena Nargi on March 31, 2015. Also preceding him is a daughter in law, Margaret Nargi, one brother and three sisters.

A memorial service and burial will take place at a later date. Condolences to the family may be expressed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Mr. Nargi.