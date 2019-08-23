Share with friends











Mark Allen Retterbush, 65, of Nashville, Georgia, passed away on August 21, 2019 at Tift Regional Medical Center. He was born on June 27, 1954 in Knoxville, Tennessee and was the son of the late William Charles Retterbush, M.D. and Lois Jane Retterbush and stepson of Mrs. Jean Retterbush-Deas. Mark graduated from Valdosta High School in 1972 and Valdosta State University in 1977. Mark received a Doctor of Dental Medicine degree from the Medical College of Georgia, Augusta University in 1983. Mark held a private dentistry practice in Valdosta for the past 36 years offering community care, including to the under-privileged. Mark was a proud member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. Mark enjoyed spending time with friends, watching sports, and working in his yard. Mark was known by many for his generosity by providing assistance to those in need.

Mark is survived by his wife, Melissa Retterbush, stepdaughter and son in law, Haley and Sam Phillips, and grandson Nolan. Mark was the third of eight children and their spouses as follows: David Retterbush, M.D. & Denise of Valdosta, Janet Retterbush-Guerke & Wayne of Tifton, Scott Retterbush (Deceased) & Kay of Valdosta, William (Billy) Charles Retterbush II & Wanda of Nashville, GA, Lisa Stratman and David of Parker, CO, Blake Retterbush & Angie of Jacksonville, FL, and John Retterbush & Ruthann of Wellington, FL. Also surviving are his step-mother, Jean Retterbush-Deas and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation with the family will be from 11:00 AM to 12:45 PM and a Funeral Mass for Mark will be at 1:00 PM on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 800 Gornto Road, Valdosta, GA. Father Brian LaBurt will ofﬁciate. Burial will follow at McLane Riverview Memorial Gardens, 3945 N. Valdosta Road, Valdosta. Memorial gifts may be made to St. John the Evangelist Catholic School, 800 Gornto Road, Valdosta, GA 31602, or to the Georgia Sheriff’s Boys Ranch, 5671 GA-122, Hahira, GA 31632. Condolences may be conveyed to the family on the obituary page of Carson McLane Funeral Home (www.mclanecares.com).