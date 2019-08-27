Share with friends











Linda Cannon Redd, 80, of Lake Park, passed away on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at her residence. She was born on September 17, 1938 in Conway, SC to the late Quince Moses Cannon and Alma Tucker Cannon. Mrs. Redd was a member of Corinth Baptist Church. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Mrs. Redd stayed by her husband’s side throughout his military career.



Mrs. Redd is survived by her husband of 62 years, John Redd, of Lake Park; her daughter Patti Manin (Dave) of Athens, GA; her son Chris Redd (Tammy) of Ochlocknee, GA; her grandchildren, Sherry Vann (J.T.) of Hahira, Tony Cargile (Jill) of North Carolina, Travis Cargile (Kathryn) of Atlanta, GA, Shane Cargile, of Valdosta, and Cole Redd of Ochlocknee, GA; her great grandchildren Addison Brown, Shane Vickery, Liam Cargile, Nora Cargile, Isabelle Cargile, Giles Cargile, Emma Cargile, and Ava Cargile.

A memorial service for Mrs. Redd will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Corinth Baptist Church with Dr. Henry Cannington officiating. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane