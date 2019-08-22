Share with friends











Larry O’Neal Smith (Ret. CMSGT. USAF), 84, of Hahira, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Pruitt Health Holly Hill. He was born in Tattnall County, Georgia on September 19, 1934 to the late Pratt and Nana Lou Odom Smith. He served in the United States Air Force for 26 years and attained the rank of Chief Master Sergeant. Chief Smith served his country with distinction having been involved in Korea and Vietnam and was a recipient of the bronze star. He was of the Baptist faith. He enjoyed fishing and gardening and was known for his green thumb when it came to growing tomatoes. He was an all-around handy man and loved to fix air conditioning units and appliances for friends and neighbors who needed his expertise. He loved spending time with his family and loved taking his wife and his grandchildren, Josh and Carrie, on rides in the country to look at cows and various kinds of wildlife. He was a wonderful father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Terry and Greg Black of Valdosta; his grandchildren, Josh Black of Valdosta, Carrie Black of Clyattville; Tammy’s son Bucky Ogletree; two great-grandchildren, Ben and Aiden Ogletree; mother of his great-grandchildren, Melissa Rutley; a brother-in-law, Maurice Bland; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, the love of his life for 59 years, Christine Musick Smith; his daughter, Tammy Smith, and three sisters, Patsy Bland, Betty Gooding and Barbara Hagin. The family wishes to thank the staff of Pruitt Health Holly Hill for their love, care, and dedication to their Papa.

A graveside service with full military honors for Larry O’Neal Smith will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at the McLane Riverview Memorial Gardens with Jimmy Noles officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at the Carson McLane Funeral Home on Saturday. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane.