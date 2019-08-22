Share with friends











Kyle Austin Kelly, 33, of Valdosta, passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at South Georgia Medical Center. He was born in Valdosta on November 2, 1985 to Charles and Cheryl Kelly. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and watching scary movies. He loved baseball and spending time at the beach. He was a hard worker and was employed at United Rental, where he did maintenance on the equipment.



Kyle is survived by his parents Charles and Cheryl Kelly, of Valdosta; a sister Krystal (Chad) Parrish of Valdosta; a nephew Cohen Parrish; three sons, Landon Wiggins, Austin Middleton, and Colby Lee, all of Valdosta; his fiancé Amber Pipkin and her children Anslee Wood and Carter Wood, all of Valdosta; his paternal grandmother Minnie Jean Kelly; his maternal grandmother Betty McGilvray; his uncle and aunt Danny and Katinka Kelly; cousins Bazlyn Lewis, Amber Lamontagne, Stephen McGilvray, Lacee Lassiter, and Jennifer Kelly; his very special cousin Stevie Renee McGilvray; and a special uncle Doug Conway. Kyle was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather Charles Kelly, and his maternal grandfather Perry McGilvray.

A funeral service for Kyle will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the chapel of the Carson McLane Funeral Home with Pastor Jay Watkins officiating. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane.