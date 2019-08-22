Share with friends











Kevin John Bauer, 41, of Valdosta died Monday, August 19, 2019. He was born in Valdosta on April 25, 1978 to Kevin John Bauer and the late Mary Cipolla Bauer and was a lifelong resident of Valdosta. Kevin enjoyed playing music, working on cars and building.



Survivors include his father and stepmother, Kevin and Georgianne Bauer; his son, Kamden Bauer of Lake Park; his brother and sister in law, Richard and Lacey Bauer all of Valdosta; his sister and brother in law, Jessica and Jim Purvis of Madison, FL; his sister and brother in law, Jennifer and John Pickett, of Savannah, GA; his grandfather, John Bauer of Valdosta; his uncles and aunts, John and Susan Bauer of Scottsdale, AZ, Nick and Debbie Cipolla of Newport Richey, FL; nieces, nephews and cousins also survive. He is preceded in death by his mother, Mary Cipolla Bauer and his grandmothers, Dorothy Bauer and Lillian Rettino.

Memorial services will be held at 11am, Saturday, August 24, 2019 in the chapel of Carson McLane Funeral Home with Rev. Jim Schappaugh officiating. Inurnment will follow in McLane Riverview Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Friday from 6-8pm at the funeral home. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com Carson McLane Funeral Home.