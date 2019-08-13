Share with friends











It is with deepest sympathy Godfrey Funeral Home announces Mr. Kelvin Jerome Smith, Sr., age 56, departed this life Thursday, August 8, 2019, at South Georgia Medical Center.

Public viewing, Friday, August 16, 2019, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Godfrey Funeral Home.

The family will receive family and friends Saturday, August 17, 2019, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Godfrey Funeral Home.

