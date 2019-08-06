Share with friends











Karen Taylor Stalvey, 75, of Hahira, passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at South Georgia Medical Center surrounded by her family. She was born in Cook County, GA on October 29, 1943 to the late Delmas Taylor and Ruth Mathis Taylor. She was a registered nurse working at Holly Hill Nursing Home. She enjoyed fishing, and spending time with her grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She was a good wife, mother, and grandmother. She spoiled her beloved dog Miss Susie. She was of the Baptist faith.

Mrs. Stalvey is survived by her husband Johnny L. Stalvey, of Hahira; her children Mike Stalvey, of the Philippines, Joe and Joy Stalvey, Jeff Stalvey and Pam Turk, Amy and Mickey Tucker, and Jona Karen Stalvey and Joel Pitts, all of Hahira; her grandchildren Cory (Tonya) Stalvey, Zane (Nikki Joiner) Stalvey, Tyler (Destiny) Stalvey, Brandon (Megan) Cowart, Keeley (Zack) Walden, Hunter Cowart, Cole Tucker, Kennly Hayes, Taylor (Andrew) Hayes, Madison Hayes, Casey Hayes; nine great grandchildren, her sister Willette (Tutta) Ensley of Adel; her sisters in law and brothers in law Jimmy and Blondine Stalvey of Adel, Shirley and Sonny Taylor of Hahira, and Dianne Wright of Valdosta and her beloved dog Miss Susie. Mrs. Stalvey was preceded in death by her grandson Heath Taylor Cowart, and daughter in law Kay Stalvey, and brother in law Dillard Ensley.

Funeral services for Mrs. Stalvey will be held on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of the Martin McLane Funeral Home with Pastor Christy Bandy officiating. Burial will follow in Friendship Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Martin McLane.