//Julian M. Brown

Julian M. (Mike) Brown, of Valdosta, passed away Thursday August 22, 2019 at his home. He was born on July 15, 1953 to Catherine Starling Brown and the late Julian Brown. Mike was a retired programmer who worked for Martin’s Famous Pastries. He was a member of the Church of Christ.

Survivors include his wife Julia Thomas Brown, of Valdosta; his sons and daughters in law, Barry and Carol Brown, of Woodbine, Jeremy and Brittany Brown of Quitman; his daughter and son in law, Melissa and Carl Smith, of Homerville; his grandchildren, Madison Brown, Kylar Brown, Brylee Brown, Adalyn Brown, Isla Brown, Tori Call, J.C. Call; his brothers and sisters and their spouses, Beth and Bill Newcomb, Linda and Dewayne Smith, Susan Pollock, Jeff and Gwen Brown, Ken and Tina Brown, Tim Brown, and Don Brown.

A graveside service will be held Friday, August 23, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Copeland Cemetery with Reverend Stanley Luke officiating. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane Funeral Home.