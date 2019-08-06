Share with friends











Jack Eugene Lemasters, 89, of Lake Park, died at his residence on Monday, August 5, 2019. Born in Washington, IN on July 27, 1930, to the late Clyde and Essie Lemasters, he had lived in this area since 1968. Mr. Lemasters graduated from Howe High School in Indianapolis in 1948. Then in 1951, he joined the U.S. Navy and he served during the Korean War. In his retirement years, he was instrumental in locating shipmates from the LST 887, USS Lawrence County, and established a reunion group for these veterans. For many years, Mr. Lemasters taught electronics at Valdosta Technical College before it became Wiregrass and he retired in 1990. Following his retirement, he loved to travel with his family around the United States and also took trips to England, Normandy, France and participated in the Honor Flight to Washington, DC in 2019. He was a member of Lake Park Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Nancy Ann Taylor Lemasters of Lake Park; five daughters and three sons in law, Debbie & Ron Guess of Brooks County, Laura & Joe Cumbee of Fitzgerald, Susan Foster of Lake Park, Julie & Del Allen of Lake Park, and Nancy Fraser of Middleburg, FL. Also surviving are eleven grandchildren, Greg (Brandy) Barnes of Valdosta, Jerry “Jake” (Jessica) Foster of Valdosta, Justin Foster of Lake Park, Jennifer (Josh) Williams of Lake Park, Eric Cumbee of Statesboro, GA, Clay Cumbee of Tallahassee, FL and Lee Cumbee, of Fitzgerald, Garrett (Cari) Allen of Gainesville, FL, Kelsie Allen of Lake Park, Scott Fraser and Jackson Fraser, both of Middleburg, FL; a sister in law and brother in law, Ellen & Preston Hodges of Loganville, GA; seven great grandchildren, Drew Barnes, Brody Barnes, Elizabeth Foster, Charlotte Foster, Whitley Williams, Wheylin Williams and Bryce Allen; and several nieces and nephews. Mr. Lemasters is preceded in death by his sister, Beverly Joan Irish.

The funeral service for Mr. Lemasters will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Lake Park. Rev. Robert Dawson and Brother Jason Spell will officiate. Burial will follow at Lake Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at McLane Lakewood Funeral Home on Tuesday evening from 5 pm until 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church of Lake Park. Condolences may be conveyed to the family on the obituary page of www.mclanecares.com McLane Lakewood Funeral Home