Harold Eugene Johnson was born July 26, 1961, in Adel, GA, to the late John Frank Johnson, Sr. and the late Eldora Covington Johnson.

Many celebrate the Proverbs 31 Woman, but few mention the Proverbs 31 Man. Harold Eugene Johnson was indeed such a man. He was a husband with uncompromising values, encouraging, wise, kind hearted, humble, loving, caring, giving a great father to his children. He provided for his family by being a dedicated employee at Nashville Mills.

Harold Eugene Johnson, as described by his family, was a man who loved deeply, worked hard to provide for his family, showed himself friendly through kindness and compassion. He did not mind helping those in need. Though he was soft spoken and gentle, yet when he spoke his words were filled with love and wisdom.

Throughout his marriage to his wife Harriett, children were added and Harold Johnson became a father who loved, adored and encouraged his children to be all that they could be. Not only did he demonstrate a great love for his children but to all who knew him.

On Thursday, July 25th, the Lord granted Harold eternal rest.

In addition to his parents, the late John Frank Johnson, Sr. and the late Eldora Johnson, he is preceded in death by one brother: James Johnson.

Harold Eugene Johnson leaves his legacy of love and cherished memories to his wife: Harriett Johnson; his three children: Harold Johnson, Jr. (Adrian) of Sparks, GA, Yolanda Johnson of Cecil, GA and Willie Johnson (Victoria) of Hahira, GA; two sisters: Elnora Thomas (Bennie) and Carla Payne (James), both of Adel, GA; two brothers: John Wesley (Clementine) of Jacksonville, FL and John Frank Johnson, Jr. (Wilma) of Louisville, GA; four sisters-in-law to include Angela Johnson of Cecil, GA; two brothers-in-law; nine grandchildren: Jerell Johnson, Tylan Johnson, Jariyah Johnson, Ariel Johnson, Hailey Vaughn, Mechelle Johnson, Peyton Johnson, Riley Johnson and Anthony Carter; and a host of extended family, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The Celebration of Life for the late Harold Eugene Johnson will be Friday, 1:00 p.m. from the sanctuary of New Prospect Baptist Church, 502 West 2nd Street, Adel, GA.

Reverend Samuel Brown is the pastor and will officiate.

Interment, County Line Independent Methodist Church, 2392 Fellowship Road, Cecil, GA.

Public viewing, Thursday, August 1, 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Godfrey Funeral Home.

Harold Eugene Johnson’s body will lie in state Friday, August 2, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at New Prospect Baptist Church.

