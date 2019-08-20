Share with friends











Ginger Lounetta Fender, 78, of Hahira, passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019. She was born in Hahira, on March 26, 1941 to the late Keith and Juanita Adams Cato. She was a member of the Church of God in Hahira and loved to sing. She dearly loved her family, especially her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She enjoyed walking her dog.

Mrs. Fender is survived by her children Robert Fender, and Anita Fender of Valdosta; her grandchildren and their spouses, Ashley and Spencer Wynn of Sycamore, GA, Devin and Heather Darling of Barney, GA, Dillin Darling of Germany, Allie Fiveash of Hahira; her great grandchildren, Ava Wynn, Maddux Wynn both of Sycamore, GA, Natalie Darling of Barney; and her half-brother Allen Dumas, of Valdosta. She was preceded in death by her husband R.W. Fender, a daughter Valerie Fiveash, her parents, and sister Mary Evelyn Cato.



No services for Mrs. Fender are planned at this time. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane.