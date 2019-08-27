Share with friends











Don Derek McAfee, 52, of Fayetteville, Georgia left this world on August 23, 2019 at his home in Fayetteville, Georgia. Derek was born February 14, 1967 in Valdosta, Georgia to Don McAfee and the late Lyndia Ann DeLoach McAfee.



Derek graduated from McIntosh High School, Class of 1985. Derek was an avid hunter and fisherman. He also owned his own electrical company at one time. He is survived by his father Don McAfee of Fayetteville, Georgia. He has four children Jackson McAfee of Milledgeville, Georgia, Jared McAfee and his twin sister Olivia McAfee of Gray, Georgia and Jase McAfee of Pensacola, Florida. He is survived by his aunts, Sandra McAfee Ward of Columbia, South Carolina, Faye DeLoach Lancaster of Eatonton, Georgia and Ramona DeLoach of Lee, Florida and uncle Joe Smith of Valdosta, Georgia. He is preceded in death by mother Lyndia DeLoach McAfee and his younger brother Kenny McAfee, his late grandparents Robert and Elga Hardy of Augusta, Georgia and Ollie and Estelle DeLoach of Remerton, Georgia. His late aunts, Alma DeLoach Hingson (John) and Dorothy Smith of Valdosta, Georgia and uncles Ralph Lancaster of Eatonton, Georgia and Nelson DeLoach of Lee, Florida. Many more loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Lyndia McAfee now has both of her sons in heaven with her.

The funeral service for Derek will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, August 29, 2019 in the chapel of the Carson McLane Funeral Home with Reverend Jim Schappaugh officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:00 to 2:00p.m. Burial will follow in Wayfare cemetery. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane