Deacon Johnnie Jones Sr., was born June 7, 1937, in Baldwin, AL. He was caring, loving and a God-fearing man. He was faithful to God and trusted God with his whole heart, soul, and mind.

Deacon Jones was a man of wisdom, integrity and peace. He looked to God to guide him and to direct his path. He knew the difference between God’s plan and his own. He took confidence in the plan of God for his life. He accepted his role as the spiritual head of his household. He was a hard worker, a man of action who knew how to get things done. Teaching by example, Deacon Jones instilled good work ethics and values in his children. He was a source of hope, inspiration, life and love. He was a perfect example of Proverbs 17:22, “a merry heart does good, like medicine.” In his presence was fullness of joy and laughter. He will be greatly missed.

On Monday, July 29, the Lord declared, well done, good and faithful servant, you have been faithful, rest from your labor and enter into the joy of your Master.

He is preceded in death by his mother: Willie B. Jones and his wife, Marietta Jones, whom he loved dearly.

Deacon Jones leaves his legacy of faith to his two children: Johnnie Jones, Jr. (Paula), Johnnie Riley (Thelma); his seven step-children whom he raised as his own: Edwin, Eric, Danivan, Joseph, Wendell, Keith and Altemese; his three sisters: Mattie Crumpton (Willie), Rosa Lewis (Fred) and Mary Verdell; three brothers: Andy Jones (Sandra), Roman Jones (Linda) and Roy Verdell (Clementine); three sisters-in-law; two brothers-in-law; one uncle: Daniel Jenkins (Ann); a special friend: Deacon Luther Williams; his god-children: Elder Timothy Wells (Cynthia); friend and boss: Al Dean Dukes (Ann); a great host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; his Tabernacle COGIC family; and host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

A special thanks to the staff of Halcyon Hospice: Jimmy Grantham, RN, Beverly Holloway, CNA and home nurses: Delores Peak and Cassandra Barrett.

The Celebration of Life for the late Deacon Johnnie Jones, Sr. will be Saturday, August 3, 2019, 11:00 a.m., Tabernacle Church of God in Christ.

Superintendent Johnny E. Bradley is the Pastor and will officiate.

Public viewing, Friday, August 2, 2019, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Godfrey Funeral Home.

Interment, Silver Run Cemetery.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.godfreyfuneralhome.net.

Personal and professional services provided by Godfrey Funeral Home, LLC.

