   
//Deacon C. Randy Humphrey
ObituariesAugust 14, 2019

Deacon C. Randy Humphrey

Share with friends

The Celebration of Life for the late Deacon C. Randy Humphrey will be Saturday, August 17, 2019, 11:00 a.m., First Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, Valdosta, GA.

Minister Darryl Irvin will officiate. Reverend Albert Lee Barfield is the pastor.

Public viewing, Friday, August 16, 2019, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., Godfrey Funeral Home.

Interment, Southview Cemetery.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.godfreyfuneralhome.net.

Personal and professional services provided by Godfrey Funeral Home, LLC.

Related posts