The Celebration of Life for the late Deacon C. Randy Humphrey will be Saturday, August 17, 2019, 11:00 a.m., First Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, Valdosta, GA.

Minister Darryl Irvin will officiate. Reverend Albert Lee Barfield is the pastor.

Public viewing, Friday, August 16, 2019, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., Godfrey Funeral Home.

Interment, Southview Cemetery.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.godfreyfuneralhome.net.

Personal and professional services provided by Godfrey Funeral Home, LLC.