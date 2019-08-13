Share with friends











Mr. Curtis Keaton Kelley, Sr., 81, of Snow Hill, NC and formerly of Valdosta passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019. Born March 31, 1938 in Keaton Beach, Florida, he was the son of Clarence David and Addison Beggs Kelley. Curtis and his wife, Fann, lived the majority of their lives in Valdosta, Georgia, where they reared their children. In his early years, he worked at Harvey’s grocery. He was so young he had to stand on a box to run the register. Curtis graduated from Valdosta High School and worked several jobs before going to work for the US Postal service.

Curtis worked with the US Postal Service for 38 years. He was loved by his patrons on his mail route and always went the extra mile to assist his customers. This was the type of man he was. He was just kind hearted and treated everyone with respect.

Fishing was one of his passions. He was also a Valdosta Wildcat fan and was involved with the Valdosta Marching Cats when his children were involved with the band.

Curtis’ greatest passion was serving the Lord Jesus Christ. He was a dedicated Christian husband, father, and grandfather that loved his family and people. He was very active in working for the Lord and his church. He was a member of Morningside Baptist Church for many years and later served at Northside Baptist Church. He was not content to sit on the pew but served as Deacon, Trustee, and Sunday school director, but his heart was in evangelism. Curtis loved to sing in the choir, and he was involved in the Music Ministry. He had a special place in his heart for young people.

After retiring, Curtis and his wife moved to Fort Worth Texas for nine years to be with their son, Curt, and his family. Due to declining health, they relocated to Snow Hill, North Carolina to be closer to their daughter, Sherry, and her family, yet still remain on the east coast.

His surviving family includes his wife, Fann Asbell Kelley; son, Curtis Keaton Kelley, Jr and wife, Lynda of Fort Worth, Texas; daughter, Sherry Kelley Worthington and husband, T.D. of Snow Hill; grandchildren, Rachel Kelley, Stephanie Kelley, April Kelley, Zachary Kelley, Lauren Washburn, Heather Kelley, Jeremy Worthington, Tiffany Johnson, Travis Worthington, Amber Sherman, and Ashley Lovett; great-grandchildren, Michael Washburn, Aubrey Washburn, EmmaJane Cardin, Spencer Worthington, Hudson Worthington, Victoria Johnson, Natalie Worthington, Leyna Worthington, Daniel Lovett, Lily Lovett, Samuel Sherman, Michael Sherman, Caleb Sherman, and Hannah Sherman. Mr. Kelley was preceded in death by a son, Scott Timothy Kelley.

A private family visitation was held at Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service in Snow Hill prior to Mr. Kelley returning to Valdosta, Georgia where the visitation will be 6:00-8:00 PM on Friday, August 16th, and the funeral will be 1:00 PM on Saturday, August 17th at Carson McLane Funeral Home. Mr. Kelley will be interred at McLane Riverview Memorial Gardens. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com Carson McLane Funeral Home.