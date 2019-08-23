Share with friends











Barbara Daugharty Poirier, 96, of Valdosta, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, August 21, 2019. She was born in Echols County Georgia on January 2, 1923 to the late George Washington Daugharty and Susie Swearington Spires. She married George Poirier in 1953. Barbara was a beloved wife and mother to her children, helping to raise her family while living in New Hampshire, New York, Germany and Florida. The family moved permanently to Valdosta where she had worked as a sales associate with CC Varnedoe’s for many years. In her retirement, she loved to travel and would spend half of the year in Washington D.C. with her daughter, Angela, and then return home for the other half with her daughter Candice, and son, George, Jr. She would also take a cruise every year and continued to do so until she turned 90 years old. Mrs. Poirier was a devout Christian who loved the Lord and loved the church. Her faith in God and love for his word was her testimony and example for all she came in contact with. Mrs. Poirier was a member of Azalea City Church of God.



She is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Candice and Mike Rentz of Valdosta; son and daughter-in-law, George, Jr. and Pam Poirier of Lake Park; daughter and son-in-law, Angela and Doug Acklin of St. Augustine, Florida; grandchildren and their spouses, Jeff Palombo of Gatlinburg, Tennessee, Nick and Abbey Palombo of Auburn, Alabama, and Matthew and Elizabeth Poirier of Spartanburg, South Carolina; great-grandchildren, Hudson Poirier of Spartanburg, South Carolina and Mac Palombo of Auburn, Alabama; a sister-in-law, Carole Spires of Orange Park, Florida; several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, George Poirier, Sr., and four half-brothers, Bill Spires, Gary Spires, Haskell Spires, and J.W. Spires.

Services for Barbara Poirier will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of the Carson McLane Funeral Home with Rev. Raymond Gabbard officiating. The burial will follow in the McLane Riverview Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Friday evening from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane