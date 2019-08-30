Share with friends











Ashley Baron McCranie, 67, of Valdosta died Monday, August 26, 2019. He was born in Valdosta on October 13, 1951 to Jeanette Christie McCranie and the late John D. McCranie and was a lifelong resident of Valdosta. He was a Baptist and a retired Licensed Practical Nurse with the Presbyterian Home. Mr. McCranie was a loving son and caring father. He was a veteran having served in the United States Navy and United States Marines Corp where he served as a Medic.



Survivors include his daughter, Jennifer Joyce McCranie of Sarasota, FL; his grandchildren, Gabriel John Paul, Jaxon Lane; his stepdaughter and stepson in law, Judy and Troy O’Neal of Valdosta; step grandchildren, Danielle DeLoach, Troy O’Neal, Jr.; stepson and stepdaughter in law, Jeffery and Sabrina Frazier of California; step grandchildren, Alana, Bella, Kauteona; his mother, Jeanette McCranie; his brother, Roger Allen McCranie; sister and brother in law, Donna and Larry Lovingood all of Valdosta; several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held at 10am, Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Sunset Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com Carson McLane Funeral Home.