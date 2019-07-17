Share with friends











Tyler Corbitt Green, 27, of Lake Park, went home to be with his savior on July 14, 2019. He deeply loved Christ and his family. Tyler was born to Kenny and Pam Green, in Valdosta, on November 26, 1991. He graduated from Lowndes High School in 2010 and was a member of Francis Lake Baptist Church in Lake Park, GA. He went on to earn a degree from Wiregrass Technical College and was employed at Stone Creek Golf Course in Valdosta, GA.

He was blessed with a large and loving family and he had a large impact on the community he called home. Everyone who crossed his path came away with a fond memory, his smile lit up a room, and he had the most caring heart. He dedicated his life to the service of others, whether it was the quality time he spent with his family or his devotion to the Gospel.

Tyler loved music and enjoyed going to the movies with friends and family. He adored his nephew and niece and loved spending time with them. He was kind and soft-spoken, and always had time to give to others. He is dearly missed by his loved ones, who celebrate the fact that he is at peace with his creator.

Tyler is survived by his Father and Mother, Kenny and Pam Green of Lake Park; his brother and sister in law Zane and Christine Green of Ponte Vedra, FL, and his brother Kyle Green of Jacksonville, FL; and his nephew and niece, Finn Green and Elliot Green; and numerous other aunts, uncles, cousins and many other relatives. He is preceded in death by his grandparents Charlie and Cora Corbitt and Joe L. and Edna Green.

Funeral services for Tyler will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at Francis Lake Baptist Church with Rev. Eldridge Lyons officiating. Burial will follow at Lake Park Cemetery. The family will receive on Tuesday evening from 5 until 7 p.m. at Carson McLane Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers donations to the American Cancer Society in memory of Tyler Green may be sent to Valdosta Electric Company, 3485 Bemiss Road, Valdosta, GA 31605, c/o Ashley Paulk. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane.