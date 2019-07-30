Share with friends











Tamela Diane Moran, 60, of Cocoa, Florida, died on Sunday, July 21, 2019, at her home. Born in Hahira, on August 22, 1959, she was the daughter of Betty J. Hall Maloney and the late Louie R. Maloney. Mrs. Moran was a homemaker and had been a Mary Kay Consultant. An active community volunteer, she displayed a servant’s heart. She loved her church family and loved serving her Lord and others by giving of her time and talents. Devoted to caring for her family’s needs she especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, and she cherished shopping outings with her daughters.

Survivors are her husband of 41 years who was her high school sweetheart, Henry Moran, her daughters, Alicia (Wayne) Harvey, Crystal (Christopher) Engelby all of Cocoa, Florida; grandchildren, Wayne Harvey, Jr., Katlyn Harvey, Austin Harvey, Shane Tripp, Reece Tripp; her mother, Betty Maloney of Hahira; sister, Tanya Hill of Charlotte, North Carolina; brother, Louie Maloney of Valdosta. She was preceded in death by a sister, Cathy Maloney.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of the Martin/McLane Funeral Home in Hahira. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 6 until 8 p.m. Burial will be at Bethlehem Primitive Baptist Church in Lenox. Condolences may be made online at www.mclanecares.com.