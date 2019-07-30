Share with friends











Sheryl Kay Cannon Fielding, 72, of Lake Park, passed away on July 26, 2019 at her home. Mrs. Fielding was born on May 6, 1947 in Gainesville, Florida, the daughter of Mr. Calvin W. Cannon and Mrs. Mae Ve Moi Roberts Cannon. Mrs. Fielding and her husband, George H. Fielding, were married 47 years on May 25th. She is survived by her husband, one son, Kristen (Ashley) Fielding, of Valdosta, and two wonderful grandsons, Will and Eli Fielding. Other survivors include sisters, Sharon (Francis) Chester and Patsy Cannon and brothers, Ronald (Michelle) Cannon and Earl (Sherry) Cannon. Mrs. Fielding was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Larry Cannon.

Mrs. Fielding and her family lived in Ocala, Florida for 15 years where she enjoyed being a homemaker until moving to Valdosta in 1985. At that time, she decided to go to college and become an RN. She was a registered nurse for 22 years at South Georgia Medical Center on the Medical/Surgical/Chemotherapy floor. Mrs. Fielding loved cooking, working, in the garden, and reading. She especially enjoyed caring for her family and visiting with her grandchildren.

Graveside services for Mrs. Fielding will be held at 11:00 am. Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Bethany Church Cemetery, with the Rev. Dennis Massey officiating. In lieu of flowers donation may be made to Langdale Hospice. Condolences may be conveyed to the family at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane Funeral Home is serving the Fielding Family.