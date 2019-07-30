Share with friends











Sara Brown Suggs, 86, of Valdosta died Saturday, July 27, 2019 at her home. She was born in Berrien County on December 17, 1932 to the late Jim and Eva Powers King. Mrs. Suggs was a Baptist and homemaker. She enjoyed reading “People” magazine and loved caring for her two fur babies, Buster and Skye. Earlier in her life before failing health Mrs. Suggs enjoyed flowers and working in her yards and spending time with her family.

Survivors include a daughter, Diann Luke of Valdosta; a son, Bill Brown of Valdosta; her grandchildren, Pam (Hudson) Carter of Lake Park, Terry (Cindy) Luke of Valdosta, Felicia Luke of Jacksonville, FL, Brian Luke of Valdosta; five great grandchildren, Hudson Carter, Noah C arter, Audrey Mulvaney, Haley Luke, Caiden Luke; great great grandson Max Mulvaney; her sister, Ginny Mullinax of Naylor; brother and sister in law, Jimmy and Carol King of Statenville; sister in law, Mavis Watson; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husbands, William H. Brown and Thomas Suggs; her son in law, James Luke; her brother, Ernest King and seven sisters, Nancy, Evelyn, Lois, Ora Lee, Thelma, Doris and Iris.

Graveside services will be held at 11am, Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Sunset Hill Cemetery. Memorials may be made to American Cancer Society or to American Heart Association. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com Carson McLane Funeral Home.