Share with friends











Pollyann Diamond, 72, of Valdosta died Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Captial Regional Hospital in Tallahassee, Florida. She was born in Johnstown, Pennsylvania to the late Edward Arthur Kirk and Jane Woodward Kirk and had lived in Valdosta since 1987. Mrs. Diamond was a member of St. Barnabas Episcopal Church where she was a member of the Daughter’s of the King and former member of the vestry. She received her Doctorate of Education and was a longtime educator who was passionate about her students, co-workers and family. Polly was an advocate for the disabled and currently served on the Board for LARC. She was also a member of the Choral Guild.

Survivors include her two sons, Greg Diamond and Martin Diamond both of Valdosta; three grandchildren, Andrew Diamond of Statesboro, GA, Grace Diamond, Jacob Diamond both of Valdosta; her brother, Craig Kirk of Bradenton, FL. She was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. William F. Diamond.

Memorial services will be held at 2pm, Sunday, July 21, 2019 at St. Barnabas Episcopal Church with Rev. Stephen Norris officiating. A private urn burial will follow in Christ Episcopal Memorial Garden. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 1pm-2pm at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Valdosta Choral Guild, P. O. Box 4842, Valdosta, GA 31601, LARC, 1646 E. Park Avenue, Valdosta, GA 31602 or to St. Barnabas Episcopal Church, 3565 Bemiss Road, Valdosta, GA 31605. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares Carson McLane Funeral Home.