Mittie Ruth Young Gaskins,91, of Quitman, Ga passed away Friday, July 19, 2019. She was born on December 19, 1927 in Berrian County where she lived until she married John A. Gaskins, an active duty Navy man, and traveled with him to numerous naval bases all over the world before settling in Jacksonville, Fl. She later moved to Valdosta where she was a long time member of the Church of the Nazarene. She moved into the Presbyterian Nursing Home in Quitman, Ga in December 2007.

Ruth is survived by one daughter, Debra Cecile Burns (Dale) of Callahan, Fl; three grandsons, Christopher Gaskins, Chad Burns, and Jason Burns; three great grandsons; one sister, Evelyn Geneva Carr of Douglasville, Ga; two brothers, Reverend James O. Young (Shirley) of Lake Park, Ga and Jimmy E. Young (Ina) of Jacksonville, Fl; along with many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel E. and Fannie Belle Hancock Young; her son, John Ancil “Johnny” Gaskins, Jr.; her daughter, Shirley Gaskins Coody; four sisters, Lois Virginia Lawson, Eula B. Shultz, Faith “Faye” L. Easters, Reba Elnora Mitchell; and one brother, Robert “Bob” Young.

Services for Mittie Ruth Young Gaskins will be held on Monday, July 22, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. in the Carson McLane Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend James Young officiating. Burial will follow at the Pine Grove Baptist Church Cemetery at 335 Coy Hancock Rd Lenox, Ga. Visitation will be held one prior to the service. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the Presbyterian Home at 1901 W Screven St, Quitman, GA 31643. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane