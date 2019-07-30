Share with friends











Mitchell Pittman, 89, of Valdosta, died at South Georgia Medical Center on Friday, July 26, 2019. Born in Naylor on November 25, 1929, he was the son of the late Carl J. and Mollie Sauls Pittman. Mitchell attended Naylor High School and then served in the U.S. Army. After his discharge from the Army he joined the Valdosta Police Department and served there for 37 years, retiring in 1992 as a Captain. After his retirement Mitchell worked as Bailiff for the Lowndes County Sherriff’s Office in the Superior Court for 27 years until he retired in March of this year at the age of 89. He was a member of Open Bible Baptist Church.

Mitchell is survived by his three sons and daughters in law, Kim and Martha Pittman of Thomasville, Kevin and Wanda Pittman, Craig and Lynn Pittman of Valdosta; seven grandchildren, Kyle (Melissa) Pittman, Scott (Kristyn) Pittman, Blake Pittman, Ashli Pittman (Brandon) Margle, Kristopher (Brittany) Pittman, Amanda Pittman (Chad) Carter, Kristin Pittman (Dustin) Patterson, Bailey Anderson and Presley Pittman; seven great grandchildren; his special friend, B.J. McLeod Bell of Valdosta; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Jean Minchew Pittman, sisters, Elerleen Heard, Eldora Pike, Elon Burns, brothers, Clifford Pittman, Carroll Pittman, and Jay Pittman.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 29, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of the Carson McLane Funeral Home. Reverend Carroll Joye and Mr. John Klimko will officiate. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be on Sunday from 5 – 7 p.m. Condolences may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com Carson McLane Funeral Home