Share with friends











Meredith Yancey Kelly, 83, passed away at his home Sunday, July 28, 2019 following a short illness. Born in Whigham, GA on May 30, 1936 to the late Meredith Gibson Kelly and Mattie Yancey Kelly. He was retired from the Federal Aviation Agency at Moody Air Force Base. Mr. Kelly served as Lt. Governor of the Georgia Lions Club and was of the Baptist faith.

Survived by three daughters and a son-in-law, Kelly (Joe) Stubbs; Kay Attocknie all of Valdosta; Kristina Kelly-Roberson, of Kennesaw, GA; three grandchildren, Taylor Stubbs, Kenneth K. Attocknie, Michael D. Attocknie, one sister Mary Kelly of Macon and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded by his wife, Justina Joyce Guy Kelly, grand-daughter, Erin Stubbs, three sisters, Helen Kelly Holden, June Roney, and Betty English; three brothers, Marion Kelly, Jack Kelly, and Karen Kelly.

Graveside services for Mr. Kelly will be held at 4:00 P.M. on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, in the mausoleum chapel at McLane Riverview Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Skip Van Nus officiating. Burial will follow in the cemetery. Condolences may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane is serving the Kelly Family.