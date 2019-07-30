Share with friends











Kimberly Miley Holcombe, 53, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019. Born in Hahira, she was the daughter of Daniel Luther Miley and the late Martha Folsom Miley. A member of Northside Baptist Church she was a dedicated wife, mother, daughter, sister, and teacher. Kimberly was devoted to her family. She graduated from Lowndes High School and later from Valdosta State University, Summa Cum Laude. She taught elementary Special Education in both the Valdosta and Lowndes school systems. Kimberly unconditionally loved and adored her students, as they mutually adored her for her love, acceptance and guidance.

Kimberly is survived by her husband, Richard N. Holcombe, son, Daniel R. Holcombe, her father, Danny Miley, her brothers, Jimmy Miley, Joey (Edna) Miley, all of Hahira; parents-in-law, John and Ximena Holcombe of Valdosta, aunt and uncle, Peggy (Ed) Southerland of Jonesboro; cousins, Tracy Pickens of Hampton, Nancy Melcher of St. Simons, Lisa Southerland of Chicago, Illinois; niece, Caroline Miley of Valdosta, nephews, John (Chelsea) Holcombe, III, Bryant Miley all of Valdosta; in addition to her mother, she is preceded in death by a brother-in-law, John Holcombe, Jr.

Funeral services for Mrs. Holcombe will be held Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of the Carson McLane Funeral Home with the Reverend Josh Johnson, Dr. Robby Foster will officiate. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Cemetery. Family and friends will gather for visitation on Monday evening from 6 -8 p.m. at the funeral home. Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to Langdale Hospice or to Northside Baptist Church. Condolences may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com.