Jayaben Ramesh Patel, 87, of Hahira, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on Saturday, July, 27, 2019. Born in India, to the late Chaturbhai Patel and Lalitaben Patel, she has lived in this area for the past 15 years. Mrs. Patel grew up in India but then moved to Kenya following her marriage to Ramesh Patel. The family then moved to Wembley, England in 1969, which was her primary residence until moving to this area. A world traveler, she loved visiting and family and friends wherever they resided, all over the globe.

Mrs. Patel is survived by two brothers and a sister in law, Kirit & Urmila Patel of Wembley, England, and Ramesh Patel of Nairobi, Kenya; a son and daughter in law, Dr. Bipin & Jean Patel of Hahira; and five grandchildren, Ajay Patel of St. Augustine Beach, FL, Aakash Patel of Valdosta, Avinash Patel, Anjali Patel, Ashok Patel, all of Hahira; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. She is preceded in death by her husband, Ramesh M. Patel and a daughter in law, Kristi Eutzler/ Patel.

A memorial service for Mrs. Patel will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 28, 2019 in the chapel of Carson McLane Funeral Home. Condolences may be conveyed to the family on the obituary page of www.mclanecares.com Carson McLane Funeral Home