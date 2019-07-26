Share with friends











Mrs. Janice J. Greenway, 91, of Valdosta and formerly of Alma, Georgia passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at her daughter and son-in-law’s home where she had been living for the past eight years. She was born on October 21, 1927 in Lanier, Georgia to Hoke and Aileen Rimes Jordan. She graduated from high school in Lyons, Georgia and graduated with a degree in Home Economics from Georgia State College for Women in Milledgeville, Georgia. She then moved to Alma, Georgia to begin a teaching career. There she met and married Carlos D. Greenway, Jr. After the birth of their daughter, Mrs. Greenway stayed home for a few years. Upon returning to the work force, she began a career with the Department of Family and Children Services with whom she remained until she retired as director in December 1989. Mrs. Greenway was a member of Alma United Methodist Church and an associate member of Park Avenue United Methodist Church in Valdosta, Georgia.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Claire and Dr. Dallas M. Miller, Sr., of Valdosta; her grandchildren, Dallas M. Miller, Jr. (Elizabeth) of Birmingham, Alabama, Sarah J. Miller of Lexington, Kentucky, Mary Beth Tatum (Josh) of Destin, Florida, and William T. Miller of Oxford, Mississippi; a great-grandchild, William Sanders Miller of Birmingham, Alabama; several nieces and nephews. Mrs. Greenway was preceded in death by her husband, Carlos D. Greenway, Jr.; her parents, Mr. and Mrs. H.S. Jordan; her sister and brother-in-law, Mr. and Mrs. J.V. Minchew, and a brother-in-law, Alex B. Greenway, Sr. A special thank you to Home Instead, Coastal Home Care, and Hospice of South Georgia, as well as Valeria Smith and Angela Hart who provided excellent care giving to Mrs. Greenway in her later years.

A graveside service for Mrs. Janice Greenway will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Pine Lawn Memorial Gardens in Alma, Georgia with Rev. David Tart officiating. Memorials may be made to Park Avenue United Methodist Church in Valdosta or Alma United Methodist Church in Alma. Carson McLane Funeral Home in Valdosta and Crosby Funeral Home in Alma are serving the family of Mrs. Greenway. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com.