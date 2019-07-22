Share with friends











Irma Lee Sheppard Daugherty, 89, of Hahira died Friday, July 19, 2019 at South Georgia Medical Center. She was born in Wray, Georgia on July 31, 1929 to the late Clifton and Etheleen Tyler Sheppard and had lived most of her life in this area. Mrs. Daugherty attended Crossroads Baptist Church and where she especially enjoyed the Wednesday night services. Her four children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren were the highlight of her life. Mrs. Daugherty enjoyed sitting on her front porch overseeing the things that were happening around her and tending to her chickens, which she had named.

Survivors include two daughters and a son in law, Edith M. Lawson of Ozark, AL, JoAnne and Bob Hollenbeck of Valdosta; two sons and daughter in law, Richard Douglas Daugherty, Marlie V., III and Chris Daugherty ( a very special daughter in law)all of Hahira; her grandchildren, Julie and Geoff Jones of Ozark, AL, Tonya and Ron Goodson of Ariton, AL, Grant and Leslie Hollenbeck of Thomasville, GA., Jodie and Eric Frye of Chelsea, AL, Blake Daugherty of Hahira, Adam and Courtney Daugherty of Norco, CA, Brittini and Michael Holder of Hahira, Brandi and Dustin Cooper of Hahira, Joshua Daugherty of Valdosta, Colton Nesbitt of Valdosta; 17-great grandchildren; 2-great great grandchildren and a very special friend. She was preceded in death by her husband, Marlie V. Daugherty, Jr., a sister, Marie Wetherington, a brother, Buddy Sheppard and a son in law, John W. Lawson.

Funeral services will be held at 11am, Monday, July 22, 2019 in the chapel of Carson McLane Funeral Home. Burial will follow in McLane Riverview Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Monday from 10am-11am at the funeral home. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com Carson McLane Funeral Home.