//Hubert Edwards

Hubert “Dale” Edwards, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family July 14, 2019 at South Georgia Medical Center. Dale was born June 23, 1949, in Valdosta, Georgia to the late H.A. Edwards and Gladys Edwards. He was a graduate of Lowndes High School Class of 1968. Dale proudly served his country during the Vietnam War with the United States Navy from 1968-1974. Dale married the love of his life Vicki, on September 19, 1987. He was a simple man that loved his family. Papa loved his grandchildren Maygie Doo, CC, Hot Rod and Baby Rachel. Dale was a member of Redland Baptist Church.

Dale is survived by his wife Vicki of 32 years, his children Greg Jennings (LaWanda), Travis Edwards (Miranda), Clay Edwards, and Sarahlynn Williams (Ryan); brother Mike Edwards and sister Delores Weathers (John) and several nieces and nephews; grandchildren, Magan (Chandler), Caroline, Kenyon, and Rachel.

Funeral services for Dale will be held on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Redland Baptist Church with Rev. Jay Watkins officiating. Burial will follow at Redland Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. at the Carson McLane Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Camp Rock of Georgia, P.O. Box 1528, Valdosta, GA, 31603. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane.