Helen Virginia Register Courson, 87, of Valdosta, passed away on July 25, 2019 at her home following a lengthy battle with lung cancer. She was born in Hamilton County, Florida on September 5, 1931 to the late S.H. & Cordie Culpepper Register. She met and married John Taylor Courson after he returned from WWII, and they spent 56 years of marriage until his death in 2008. The couple were members of Northside Baptist Church in Valdosta, GA for over 50 years. After graduating from business college, she began her career in 1949 helping the less fortunate. She dedicated her entire working life in The State of Georgia Department of Family and Children’s Services, and Vocational Rehabilitation Services for those critically injured on the job. After 35 years of service, Helen retired to spend time raising her beloved grandchildren and helping her husband tend to his vegetable garden.

Helen is survived by her three children Anthony (Ellen) Courson, Janice Hagin, and Byron (Katharine) Courson all of Valdosta, GA; six grandchildren, John (Emily) Courson, Jill (Bonne) Courson, Seth (Hannah) Courson, Kelly Hagin, Katie Courson all of Valdosta, GA, and Will Courson of Atlanta, GA; three great grandchildren, Graham Courson, Macki Courson, and Lilly Courson; sisters Beth Lawson (Howard) of Morven, GA, Maxine Carter (Billy Allen), Mary Lou Carter (Charlie); and sister-in-law Jean Register all of Lake Park, GA; and numerous nieces and nephews. Helen was preceded in death by her husband, parents, sister Betty Waldron, and brother J.R. Register.

The family wants to express their sincere thanks to the Hospice of South Georgia nurses Kimberly and Betty for their tireless efforts to keep our mother comfortable during her illness. They went above and beyond the call to make her final days in their care comfortable. They are eternally grateful to their guidance, wisdom, friendship, compassion, empathy and kindness.

The funeral service for Helen will be held on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at 4 p.m. in the chapel of the Carson McLane Funeral Home with Reverend Bob Willis officiating. Burial will follow at Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery in Hahira, GA. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 2-3:30 p.m. at Park Place, 108 W. Park Avenue, Valdosta, GA, 31602. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation or to a charity of your choice. Condolences to the family may be conveyed on the obituary page at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane.