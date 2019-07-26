Share with friends











Faye Carolyn Broomberg, 78, of Valdosta, died on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, unexpectedly but peacefully at her home. Born on July 4, 1941 in Valdosta, GA she was a daughter of the late L. A. and Myrtice Wood. Mrs. Broomberg was in the banking industry for over 40 years, First Federal, C & S, Park Avenue, and most recently at Bank of the Ozarks.

Survivors include one daughter, Stacy Broomberg (Karen Brooks) of Valdosta; two sons and daughters-in-law, Craig Broomberg (Shari) of Jupiter, FL, and Jaret Broomberg (Leigh) of Lake Park; four grandchildren, Cole Broomberg, Marleigh Broomberg, Amanda Borja (fiancé Joe Ferrio), and Jennifer Brown (Alex); one sister, Linda Hall of Clyattville; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by one sister, Lillian Williams.

Funeral services for Mrs. Broomberg will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019 in the chapel of the Carson McLane Funeral Home with Mr. Glenn Paul Blount officiating. A private interment will follow the service at Benevolence Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Flowers will be accepted, or donations may be made to the Humane Society of Valdosta TNR Program, 1740 W. Gordon St, Valdosta, GA 31601, or Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Online memorial donations, the website is: www.jdrf.org. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane Funeral Home is serving the Broomberg family.