Earl H. “Buck” Buchanan, 85, of Valdosta. Died on Friday, July 12, 2019 at Fellowship Home in Nashville after a lengthy illness. He was born in Greenwood, SC to the late Richard Odell & Annie Sue Parkman Buchanan. Formerly of Tampa, FL, he had lived in this area for the past 7 years. Mr. Buchanan grew up in Greenwood, SC and attended Greenwood High School before joining the U.S. Army in early 1950’s and fought in the Korean War. After returning home following his time in the Army, he soon joined the U.S. Air Force and served for 17 years before his retirement in 1972. During his time in the Air Force, he was stationed and fought in the Vietnam War. He recently was honored to receive the 50th Anniversary Vietnam Veterans Certificate as signed by Gov. Brian Kemp and Commissioner Mike Roby and was presented by Halcyon Hospice and Pilot Captain Leslie Weisz from the 71st Rescue Squadron, Moody AFB. Following his retirement from the U.S. Air Force, Mr. Buchanan worked in the Tampa area for General Telephone (GTE) for over 15 years. His favorite pastimes were ‘wheeling and dealing’ at garage sales, outdoor activities such as fishing, working on cars and sitting in the shade in his front yard talking to neighbors. Mr. Buchanan was a member of Manhattan Baptist Church in Tampa and served as a Deacon there.

Survivors include two daughters and sons in law, Harriet & Bill Palmer of Maryville, TN and Patricia & Darryl Gish of Valdosta; four grandchildren, Christie (Allen) Rowe of Oneida, TN, Jennifer (Larry) Kokko of Tampa, FL, Jeremy (Sarah) Gish of Valdosta and Shawn (Kimberly) Gish of Valdosta. Also surviving are seven great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Mr. Buchanan is preceded in death by the love of his life, his wife of 50 years, Erline Buchanan and a brother, Richard Odell “June Bug” Buchanan, Jr.

A graveside service will be held at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL at a date to be determined. A memorial service will be held the same day. Condolences may be conveyed here on the obituary page of www.mclanecares.com Carson McLane Funeral Home is serving the Buchanan family.