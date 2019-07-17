Share with friends











Debra Ann Smith, 67, died at her home in Valdosta on Monday, July 15, 2019 after a lengthy illness. Born in Thomasville on July 17, 1951, Debra was the daughter of the late Lamar Banks and Carol Warren Banks. Before retiring she had worked for 28 years at ADM as a bookkeeper and clerk. She enjoyed music, dancing and fishing.

Survivors are her son, Todd Smith of Lake Park; her mother, Carol Warren of Valdosta; a sister, Jackie Austin of Jacksonville, Florida, brother, Steve (Pam) Barrow of Tifton, sister, Robin Stuckey of Valdosta, brother, Buddy Banks of Moultrie, sister, Donna Rehberg of Thomasville; many nieces and nephews,; and her lifelong companion, Ronnie Lieupo.

Per her wishes there will be no formal services for Debra. www.mclanecares.com. McLane Funeral and Cremation Services.