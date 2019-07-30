Share with friends











David Earl Zipperer, 78, of Clyattville, went to be with Jesus on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at his home. Born in Lowndes County, on September 3, 1940, he was the son of the late Ollie Emerson Zipperer and Wyoline Black Zipperer. A Navy Veteran, Mr. Zipperer worked for the City of Dasher as a carpentry contractor. He was a member of the Clyattville United Methodist Church. His life was his church and his family. He was well known for his love of Christmas and “PopPops” Christmas Wonderland in Clyattville. Mr. Zipperer enjoyed woodworking, was a “pro” at checkers and was an avid Atlanta Braves and Lowndes Viking Football fan.

Survivors are his wife of 57 years, Gloria Zipperer of Clyattville; daughters, Robin (Doug) Bearrentine of Clyattville, Lorri (Bart) Rogers of Lake Park; grandchildren, Amber (Don) Faircloth of Hahira, Jake (Koryn) Bearrentine of Lake Park, Haley Rogers of Valdosta, Morgan (Jake) Roberts of Lake Park; six great grandchildren; brothers, Bascom (Mary) Zipperer of Las Vegas, Troy (Janet) Zipperer of Texas; sister, Ann Knight of Naylor; numerous nieces and nephews; lifetime special friend, Jubie Copeland. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Alfred Zipperer and Ben Zipperer.

Memorial services will be held on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Clyattville United Methodist Church. McLane Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family of Mr. Zipperer.