Charles P. “Chuck” Federico, 88, of Valdosta, died Monday July 22, 2019 at South Georgia Medical Center following a lengthy illness. He was born July 2, 1931 in Philadelphia, PA to the late Louis and Amelia Cossa Federico. He met the love of his life, Sallie Resor while stationed at Keesler AFB. Following the Korean War, they were married. They celebrated 50 years of marriage just prior to her passing in 2004. Charles held many positions in the Knights of Columbus culminating in State Deputy of Georgia. He was a fixture at calling bingo at the Knights of Columbus Hall. He was a member of St. John Catholic Church where he contributed in a myriad of ways including office staff, electrician, soundman, sacristan, and playing Santa for the little ones at school. He faithfully attended daily mass until Sallie fell ill and he cared for her until her passing.

Charles is survived by two daughters and sons in law, Mary and Harvey Katz of Reno, NV, Deborah and Kenny McDonald of Valdosta; two sons and a daughter in law, Louis and Deborah George Wright Federico of Newport News, VA, and John Federico of Valdosta; his grandchildren, Spencer Katz and Aaron Katz of Reno, NV, Kylee Federico and Amy Federico of Newport News, VA, Haley McDonald of Valdosta, Sharolyn Wright, Samarra & David Forster, all of Newport News, VA and a very special niece, Brittany; and four great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife, Sallie and his sister Geraldine Godfrey. The family would like to thank the physicians and staff of South Georgia Medical Center and Holly Hill Nursing Home for their kind care of Charles.

Services for Mr. Federico will be held 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. Father Brian LaBurt will officiate. Entombment will follow at the McLane Riverview Mausoleum. A Rosary/ Prayer Service will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday evening at Carson McLane Funeral Home. The family will receive friends following the prayer service until 8 p.m. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane Funeral Home.