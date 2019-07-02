Share with friends











Cathy Doreen Smeltzer, of Valdosta, died on June 29, 2019, at South Georgia Medical Center. Born in Leesburg, Florida, on March 14, 1959, she was daughter of the late Herman Richard Day and Evelyn Adelle Knowles Day. Mrs. Smeltzer worked as a CNA.

Survivors are her husband, Samuel Webster Smeltzer and a friend, Diane Connell.

Mrs. Smeltzer will be cremated