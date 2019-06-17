Share with friends











William Benfer Hill, 89, of Valdosta, better known as “Hill Billy”, died after a lengthy illness at Langdale Hospice House in Valdosta on Friday, June 14, 2019. He was born on March 28, 1930 in Lowndes County, GA to the late Harry and Edna (Smith) Hill. Billy grew up in the Azalea City, and played football at Valdosta High School for the legendary Wright Bazemore. Before high school, he played baseball in the Twin Rivers League, which is where teenage boys played baseball before it was offered at the high school level. After graduating from high school, he briefly played minor league baseball for the Valdosta Dodgers while attending Emory Junior College in Valdosta, and then later for the Valdosta White Sox. He also served in the U.S. Air Force for four years during the Korean War (stateside). It was during those four years of service to his country that he married his high school sweetheart, Carolyn (Newbern) Hill on June 17, 1951. This month they would have celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary. Billy truly enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and serving others to the best of his ability. He was an industrial electrician for 42 years at the Packaging Corporation of America in Clyattville, GA. When he wasn’t working at the mill, he dedicated 28 years of his life at the baseball and football fields umpiring and refereeing little league, high school and college games all over the south east. In 1996, he was named to Georgia’s American Softball Association Hall of Fame. His other passion besides his family, was his time on the field calling the plays “the right way” as he was quoted. He served as a deacon at Westminster Presbyterian Church and enjoyed serving others throughout his life by repairing electrical devices at no charge. He was a self-taught harmonica player and enjoyed entertaining small and large crowds by playing his harmonica at church, for friends and family, and at nursing homes with his lifelong friend, Sonny Shroyer.

Billy is survived by Carolyn and their three children, which include Randall (Debbie) Hill, Christa (Terre) Walker, all of Valdosta, and Susie (Bruce) Tison, of Waycross, GA; and five grandchildren; Lance (Ashley) Walker, of Valdosta, Jason (Whitney) Walker, of Santa Rosa Beach, FL, Travis Hill, of Valdosta, Lauralee (Matt) Beauregard and Grant Tison, both of Waycross, GA. Also surviving are two great grandchildren, Hannah Walker and Mason Walker. Billy is preceded in death by his parents as well as his brothers Douglas and Ashley Hill.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 in the chapel of Carson McLane Funeral Home. Rev. Scott Horne, Pastor of Redeemer Presbyterian Church, will officiate. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 12:30 p.m. until service time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Langdale Hospice House, ACTO-Alzheimer’s Caregiver Time Out, or the Gideons. Condolences may be conveyed to the family on the obituary page of www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane Funeral Home