Share with friends











Rosa Lee Botford

May 2, 1940 – June 14, 2019

“The Lord is my light and my salvation; whom shall I fear?

The Lord is the strength of my life; of whom shall I be afraid?”

On May 2, 1940, while residing in Valdosta, GA, Jesse and Mildred Graham were blessed with the birth of a daughter, Rosa Lee Graham.

Rosa Lee Graham Botford, fondly called, “Lil Sister”, displayed an inner beauty that could only come from God. She was a virtuous woman who knew how to make everyone around her feel loved. In her presence there was fullness and joy and laughter. She served those in need with a gentle and loving spirit. She loved her family deeply. Rosa Lee was a devoted mother, grandmother, auntie and good friend. She was so many things to different people. She was trustworthy and filled with wisdom.

When not spending time with her family, Rosa Lee could be found praising, praying and serving in the house of the Lord. She was a dedicated and faithful member of Friendship Freewill Baptist Church where she served as the church announcer and member of the choir. This devoted servant of God was called unto eternal rest on Friday, June 14, 2019.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband: Perry Botford and five of her brothers: Ernest Graham, Silas Graham, Jesse Graham, Jr., Leon Graham and Isaac Graham.

Left to celebrate her life and legacy are her four children: Donna S. Nickson of Augusta, GA, Daphne Bethea (Jeffery) of Lizella, GA, Dectry Botford of Columbus, Oh, and Avery Botford of Augusta, GA; sisters: Joann Garrett of Kokomo, ID, Hazel Comas (Melvin) of Midwest City, OK, Earnestine Doe, Mildred Woods (Donald) of Valdosta, GA, and Gwendolyn Smith of Atlanta, GA; brothers: James M. Graham (Jestine) of Macon, GA and Johnny Graham (Mary) of Killeen, TX; grandchildren: CPT Warren Nickson (Ciara), Monisha Bethea, Ieshia Botford, Kiara Bethea and Ashra Botford; six great-grandchildren; three sisters-in-law; two brothers-in-law; special friend: Voreese Washington; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.

The Celebration of Life for the late Rosa Lee Botford will be Saturday, June 22, 2019, 1:00 p.m., Friendship Freewill Baptist Church, 110 West Street, Valdosta, GA.

Pastor Tommy Goins will officiate.

Public viewing, Friday, June 21, 2019, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Godfrey Funeral Home.

Interment, Sunset Hill Cemetery, Valdosta, GA.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.godfreyfuneralhome.net.

Personal and professional services provided by Godfrey Funeral Home, LLC.