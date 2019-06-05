Share with friends











Logun Tate Nowell, 12, of Valdosta, died on Friday, May 31, 2019 at Shands Hospital in Gainesville, FL. Born on July 24, 2006, in Valdosta, to Derek Nowell and April Griffin, he was a lifelong resident of this area. Logun was a student at Georgia Christian School active in sports and a member of Gateway Baptist Church.

Logun is survived by, Mothers: April Griffin, Nikki Nowell; Fathers: Derek Nowell, Chad Griffin; Siblings: Chasity Griffin, Ansley Griffin, Kamron Whitfield, Jayden Odom; Grandparents: Danny and Debbie Hunnicutt, June Bennett and Joe Cooke, Gary and Penny Nowell, Paul Fornes, Tim and Pat Bennett, Bruce and Jeannie Griffin; Great Grandparents: Rose Nowell, Tom and Rose Hutchinson, James and Margaret Griffin, Jimmy and Gail Barden, Walter and Lana Wilson, Kay Hunnicutt, Nancy Fornes; Aunts & Uncles: Daniel Hunnicutt, Caelie Hunnicutt, Christina and Cody Englemann, Jared and Courtlain Nowell, Ryan and Rondha Fornes, Michelle Griffin-Valdez and Jorge Valdez, Clay Griffin, Dana Hunnicutt, Kim and Justin Lightsey, Kayla Webber, Joey and Dana Dykes, Tilman and Makayla Bennett, Jason Dykes; Great Aunts & Uncles: Susan Hunnicutt, Keith Hunnicutt, Belinda Barden, Jimmy and Billy Bennett, JoeAnne Jenkins, Johnny and Paula Bennett, Joyce Berry, Ann Bennett, Jamie and Tammy Jones, Tim and Trina Griffin, Bruce and Judy Fornes, Sara Fornes, Marsha McCord, Greg and Holly Nowell; Cousins: Cotton Hunnicutt, Delaney Nowell, Drake Nowell, Emily Englemann, Bennett Englemann, Sara Bennett, Laura and Brian Miller, Kelly and Brandon Frascona, Lisa and John Armstrong, Craig and Greta Jenkins, Greg and Donna Jenkins, Cayson Fornes, Bryce Taylor, Rebecca Griffin-Valdez, Chandler Griffin, Kelby McCumbers, Lily Webber, Dalton Webber, Cade Johnson, Eva Lightsey, James Ware, April Ware, Ashlyn Ware, Zach Ware, Savannah Hitchner, Jeffery Hunnicutt, Jana and Freddy Goff, Judy and Eric Yates, Josh Bennett, John Charles and Carley Bennett, Austin and Erika Bennett, Eric and Kayla Boyd, Hunter Boyd, Rylan Boyd, Jessie Franklin, Austin Wilson, Nancy Guess, Jimmy Berry, Jenna Hughes, Jason Bennett, Justin Bennett, Missy and Bobby Bennett, Jessica and Chuck Laslie, Parks and Ashley Bennett, Jason and KC Bennett, Ashley Duren Waller, Drew Duren, Kyle Griffin, Jamie Price, Henry Nowell, Elizabeth Nowell; Special Friends: Bryceton Gaines, Jacie Rogers, Katelynn Kotterman, Trent “Gerber” Garnett, Emily Waller, Nick and Madeline Tomlinson, David, Nikki, Brantley, and Paisley Neal, Christine, Braeden, and Brooklyn Crews, Larry, Jennifer, Kallie, and Aaron Mullis, JT Vickery and Sherry Vann, Harry and JJ Bowdren, William “Cujo”, Jake, and Sloan Hamby, Brandon, Amea, Cotton, Rebecca and Josie Edmondson, Boris, Wallie, Boris Jr., Navaeh, Acquilla Nelson, Travis and Grant Barnes, Jason West, Johnny Spells, Bridget Bennington, Katelyn Kottermann, David Simanski and all his friends at G.C.S. Logun was preceded in death by Grandparent: LaTrecia Fornes; Great Grandparents: Edith Hunnicutt, Hank “Bear” Nowell, Selma “Memaw” Bennett and Ray McCranie, Leon Bonner, Bill Hunnicutt, Bill Fornes, and Ann Hutchinson.

Memorial services for Logun will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday June 6, 2019, at Gateway Baptist Church with the Rev. Jack Seiverd officiating. Inurnment will follow at McLane Riverview Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Carson McLane Funeral Home on Wednesday evening from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Condolences may be conveyed to the family on the obituary page of www.mclanecares.com Carson McLane Funeral Home