Josephine (Jo) Church, 71, of Valdosta, died on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Heritage House following a period of declining health. She was born on September 10, 1947 in Atlanta, Georgia to the late Marion Howard and Joye Clark Bradley. She was a graduate of Briarcliff High, Emory University, and Tulane University with a Master’s Degree in social work and was a Licensed Clinical Social Worker. While at Emory University, she became a member of the Kappa Delta Sorority. She was a member of the Christ Episcopal Church of Valdosta.

She is survived by her son, Robert Bradley Church of Warner Robins, Georgia; a sister and brother-in-law, Ann and Brad Burnette of Valdosta; a brother and sister-in-law, Howard and Terri Bradley of Gainesville, Georgia; a niece and her husband, Cathy and Jeff Hanson of Valdosta; two nephews, John and Casey Bradley of Atlanta, and Harrison Bradley of Long Beach, California. Other relatives include Elizabeth and Brandon South of Lawton, Oklahoma, Bradford Hanson of Atlanta, Kate Hanson of Auburn, Alabama, Charlene Leistl of Tampa, Florida, and Sandy Thurman of Washington D.C. and Atlanta. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Laura Maria Church.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Christ Episcopal Church of Valdosta with the Reverend Dr. Dave Johnson officiating. Interment will follow in the church memorial garden. The family will receive friends at a reception in the Parish Hall immediately following the services. Memorials may be made to Christ Episcopal Church, 1521 N. Patterson Street, Valdosta, GA 31601. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane