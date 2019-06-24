Share with friends











Joseph Thomas (Joe) Platt, 76, of Valdosta and formerly of Quitman died on Thursday, June 20, 2019. He was born in Quitman, Georgia on October 13, 1942 to the late Joe A. and Dorothy Hiers Platt. Mr. Platt was a member of the Northside Baptist Church in Valdosta and retired salesman from Norman’s of Salisbury. He enjoyed reading, traveling with his wife and fishing. Mr. Platt was a loving husband, father and grandfather.

He is survived by his wife, Dawn Hassell Platt of Valdosta; his two daughters and sons in law, Debbie and Curtis Hicks of Alpharetta, GA, Stacey and Chris Harper of Marietta, GA; two sons and daughters in law, Jay and Paz Platt of Hahira, GA, Jody and Becky Platt of Lake Park, GA; his grandchildren, Katie Luther, Grant Hicks, Eve Hicks, Cali Harper, Luke Harper, Samantha Harper, Autumn Platt, Addison Platt; two brothers in law and a sister in law, Benny Hassell of Valdosta, GA, Karene and Dale Anderson of Euless, TX.

Memorial services will be held at 5pm, Monday, June 24, 2019 in the chapel of Carson McLane Funeral Home with Rev. Robert Dawson officiating. The family will receive friends on Monday from 4-5pm at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com Carson McLane Funeral Home.