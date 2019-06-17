//Joseph Robert Fanning

Share with friends











Joseph Robert (Pawpaw) Fanning, 89, of Valdosta, passed from this life to be with his Lord on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at SGMC. Born on November 20, 1929, in Springfield, MO, he was the son of the late George Riley Fanning and Zelpha Ellen Craig.

He served over 20 years in the United States Navy, retiring with the rank of Senior Chief Petty Officer. He was a veteran of the Korean War. While serving at the Navel Station Treasure Island as Senior Radar Instructor he had the opportunity to appear in the 1955 film “It Came from Beneath the Sea.”

Not long after retiring from the Navy, he relocated to Oklahoma working for Transcon Lines where he met and married the love of his life for 37 years, Veda Beth Pelfrey. In 1976 they moved to Big Lake, TX, where he worked as a Production Foreman with the Petroleum Industry until his retirement. They also owned and operated an answering service to the oilfield industry before moving to Valdosta, GA.

He loved anything to do with carpentry, fishing, and gardening. He was a faithful member of the Church of Christ. Serving in different capacities from leading singing to teaching Bible classes. While in Valdosta, he and his wife were members of the Central Avenue Church of Christ.

Joe is survived by his brother, Earnest Lee Fanning and wife Helen of Missouri, one stepson Craig Prince and his wife Petra of Valdosta, seven grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren and his best buddies, Don and Carrie Seat of Valdosta.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his loving wife, and his sister, Lou Ellen Garrett.

A celebration of life and memorial service for Joe will be held at a later date this summer in Valdosta.. Joe and Veda will be interred together in Maysville Cemetery, Maysville, OK. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane.