Jackie Eugene Rowan, 88, of Valdosta passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Langdale Hospice House. He was born on September 19, 1930 in Berrien County, Georgia to the late Thomas Morgan and Rosa Lee Hall Rowan. Mr. Rowan retired as a salesman with Gerber Products Company after 35 years of service. He was a member of Morningside Baptist Church where he sang in the choir for more than 40 years. The joy of his life was loving God and his family.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Geneva L. Rowan of Valdosta; two daughters and sons in law, Pam and Woody Leonard of Tifton, GA, Christal and Jeff Holton of Valdosta; his grandchildren, Lauren and David Crawford of Valdosta, Trey and Karrin Leonard of Johns Creek, GA, Courtney Jones of Atlanta, GA, Kristen Leonard and her fiancé, Steven Bernal of Tifton; twin great grandchildren, Ava and Jack Crawford; one sister, Betty Burroughs of Columbus, GA; his brother and sister-in-law, Bobby and Shirley Rowan of Foley, AL. He was preceded in death by four brothers, W. B. Rowan, Ralph Rowan, Julius Rowan, Ernest Rowan and five sisters, Lucille Rowan, Elma Taylor, Ethel Faulkner, Cleo Kent and Lois Rowan.

Funeral services will be held at 11 am, Tuesday, June 25, 2019 in the chapel of Carson McLane Funeral Home with Rev. Wayne Robertson officiating. Burial will follow in McLane Riverview Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Monday from 6-8 pm at the funeral home. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Langdale Hospice House, 2263 Pineview Drive, Valdosta, GA 31602 or to Morningside Baptist Church, 425 Connell Road, Valdosta, GA 31602. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.mclanecares.com Carson McLane Funeral Home.