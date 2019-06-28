Share with friends











Floyce Evelyn Rankey Black, 86, of Snellville, GA, passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Mrs. Black was born in Texarkana, TX on February 20, 1933 to the late William Fredrick Heath and Georgia Hanna Heath Rhoden.

Mrs. Black is survived by her sons Dee Robert Rankey, Jr. (Gail) of Lawrenceville, GA, and Richard Mark Black (Dodie) of Gainesville, GA, her daughter Carol Denise Black Tribble (Jim) of Lynnville, TN, her grandchildren, Melissa Rankey Craft, of Flowery Branch , GA, Christopher Dee Rankey (Marcy) of Panama City, FL, Randi Tribble Shirley (Cason) of Columbia, TN, Lindsay Ruiz (Miguel) of Provo, UT, and Chad Ryan Tribble (Natalie) of Christiana, TN, her great grandchildren, Ethan Craft, Aden Craft, Ava Rankey, Devin Rankey, Parker Shirley, Reese Shirley, Ryan Shirley, Mayer Shirley, Landon Tribble, Tyler Tribble, Harper Tribble, Gabriella Ruiz, Sophia Ruiz, Julianne Ruiz, and Max Ruiz, and her sister Joanne Heath Harris, of Valdosta, GA. She was preceded in death by her husband Bryant Russell Black.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the chapel of the Carson McLane Funeral Home with Mr. Michael Black officiating. Burial will follow at McLane Riverview Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10-11 a.m. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane.