Share with friends











Edwin Leroy Hill, 91, of Valdosta, passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019. He was born in Hamilton County, FL on February 28, 1928, to the late Southwell Sumler Hill and Cleo Patrial Hollingsworth Hill. An Army Veteran, he loved to fish and hunt. He enjoyed planting and working in his garden and playing pool. He was a member of Ousley Baptist Church.

Edwin is survived by daughter Judy Crowe of Valdosta, four grandchildren, Jamie (Morgan) Brooks, Kristy (Joel) Bailey, Josh (Dusty) Hill and Sam (Lainey) Zipperer. Nine great-grandchildren, Dallas Brooks, Cole Brooks, Lauren Bailey, Joshua Hill, Cooper Corbitt, Coy Corbitt, Dallen Bailey, Emma Zipperer and Jake Zipperer. Edwin was preceded in death by his wife Lillian Hill, two sons, Allen L. Hill and Kenneth Jeffery, one grandson Jason R. Brooks, and nine brothers and sisters.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Sasser’s Landing in Jennings, FL with Rev. Frank Gupton officiating. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane.