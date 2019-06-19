Share with friends











Edris Singletary Clifton, 76, of Jennings, Florida died Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Tift Regional Medical Center. She was born in Cordele, Georgia on August 13, 1942 to the late William and Mollie Lewis Singletary and had lived in this area all of her life. She was a Baptist and enjoyed attending gospel music sings.

Survivors include her children, Wade Clifton of Yulee, FL, Liz Clifton of Jennings, FL, John C., II and Kim Clifton of Tifton, GA; 7-grandchildren, 11-great grandchildren; three brothers, James Singletary of Salt Springs, FL, Herschel Singletary of Eastland, TX, Sam Singletary of Lawtey, FL; two sisters, Nina Starett and Mary Perry both of Cordele, GA. She was preceded in death by her husband, John C. Clifton. Mrs. Clifton was Mother to some and Granny to all.

Funeral services will be held at 3pm, Wednesday, June 19, 2019 in the chapel of Carson McLane Funeral Home with Rev. Bryant Thigpen officiating. Burial will follow in the Sunset Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 2-3pm at the funeral home. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com Carson McLane Funeral Home.