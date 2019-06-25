Share with friends











Diane Folsom Giddens, 71, of Hahira passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at South Georgia Medical Center. She was born in Nashville, GA on October 7, 1947 to the late William, Jr. and Willie Mae Sirmans Folsom and was a lifelong resident of this area. Mrs. Giddens was a member of the Church of God and a retired grocery store cashier.

She is survived by two daughters and sons in law, Melissa and Herbert Bowman of Hahira, Patrice and Virgil Hendry of Valdosta; her grandchildren, Ashley and P. J. Ely, Jennifer Monk and Roy Hendry, Michelle and Brandon Hendry, Jr., Brittany and Travis Gibbs, Bridget Bowman, Kristin Bowman; 8-great grandchildren; two sisters, Dorothy Faye Martin of Hahira, Elaine Cantrell of Valdosta; two brothers and sisters in law, Danny and Jan Folsom of Monticello, FL, David and Evelyn Folsom of Douglas, GA; special sister in law and brother in law, Winona and Johnny Siwick of Comer, GA.

Funeral services will be held at 2pm, Thursday, June 27, 2019 in the chapel of Martin/McLane Funeral Home with burial to follow in McLane Riverview Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 6-8pm at the funeral home. Martin/McLane Funeral Home of Hahira.